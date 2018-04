× Redstone Arsenal: Construction at Gate 9 to begin Monday, April 30, lasts until fall

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. — Construction is set to begin Monday on Rideout Road to add two lanes at Gate 9, according to officials.

Project Engineer Kris Leatherman, of the Garrison’s Directorate of Public Works, says he expects the job – to build lanes seven and eight – will last until the fall.

Officials advise motorist to use caution as speed reductions and traffic control measures will be in place.