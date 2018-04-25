× National Park Service: Crews rescue Huntsville man after drifting down river at Little River Canyon

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — According to authorities, a teen is safe after he fell into a river at Little River Canyon National Preserve on Tuesday, April 24.

Officials say the 17-year-old jumped into a stream by the Little Falls area with friends but was not seen coming out.

According to a press release, the National Park Service Law Enforcement Rangers received a call from a bystander at 7:10 p.m. Agencies from two counties – DeKalb and Cherokee – assisted in the search of the missing teen. He was later located under an overhang along the east side of the river. Once recovered, medical crews were there to aid him.

The Park Service says it would like to remind everyone that this time of year the river levels can fluctuate rapidly and water temperatures remain cold. With

increased rains over the last several days, Little River has been experiencing record high water levels. This greatly increases the dangers associated with the river.