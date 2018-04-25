Investigation into Tanner High’s suspended principal progresses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - The Limestone County chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) held a news conference at the board of education's main office Wednesday morning.

They continue to demand answers regarding the suspension of first-year Tanner High School Principal Louis Gordon.

"Six weeks later, we still don't know any more about why Mr. gordon is on administrative leave," said Alabama NAACP President Benard Simelton.

Parents and community members present believe his suspension is racially motivated.

"If it's going to take you over six weeks to come up with type of evidence, apparently there isn't any," said Limestone County NAACP Chapter President Wilbert Woodruff.

Investigation Update

Limestone County Superintendent Tom Sisk says the investigation is making progress, and that their Human Resources department has now spoken to every employee at Tanner.

"With exception of the principal, who will be given opportunity to address each and every one of these items," said Sisk.

Sisk explains they will prepare a report that'll be presented to the school board, and any action required will be handled at that point.

He says he's aware of ongoing frustration, but wants to reiterate that they are not stalling any aspect of the investigation.

"For those that think we're just delaying it, is it important? Absolutely, very important. But it isn't the only important matter that I'm working through. There are two sides to this story and somewhere in the middle is the truth, and we're trying to find it."

Sisk says they have to track down a number of people who used to work at Tanner to get their statements also. He says they are making sure they do their due diligence to create a comprehensive report that will decide Gordon's fate with the district.

There still is no concrete timeline for when the investigation will conclude.

Very little has been released about the reason for Gordon's suspension, but officials confirm a complaint was filed against him. He's been on leave since March 12.

Gordon is in his first year as principal at Tanner; first-year principals have probationary contracts that the school board decides to end or extend after the first year is completed.

Since Gordon's suspension there have been a series of rallies, a student walkout, and a number of meetings hosted by those wanting him reinstated.