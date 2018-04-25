× Huntsville man accused of stealing money from Mayfair Church of Christ

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A Huntsville man is being accused of embezzling money from his church.

Gary ‘Tripp’ Bradley was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property on April 19. According to court records, he was released the following day on a $30,000 bond.

Lieutenant Michael Johnson says Bradley started depositing checks from Mayfair Church last fall. A Redstone Federal Credit Union employee noticed Bradley was depositing checks into a personal account so the credit union notified the church. Authorities say the church then notified police on March 12.

Bradley is the grandson of Gary Bradley Sr. Mayfair Church of Christ’s website lists Gary Bradley Sr. as their Church Growth Minister.

Bradley is set for a felon examination hearing on May 10.