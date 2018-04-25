Expansion coming to Gate 9, expect lane closure starting on Monday, April 30

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. - Redstone Arsenal crews plan to shut down one lane of incoming traffic at Gate 9 starting Monday, April 30. This is so construction crews can start to add a seventh and eighth lane.

When Gate 9 was originally constructed, it was built so crews could later expand it. More than 40 thousand people work on Redstone Arsenal, and a majority of them travel through Gate 9. "Gate 9 is our busiest gate on a daily basis we process over 20,000 vehicles every day on this gate," said Redstone Arsenal Spokesperson Chris Colster.

Gate 9 sits at the intersection of Rideout Road and Goss Road, but it hasn`t been in that location for very long. The gate used to be farther up, the initial move was to help with traffic.

It also made it a more safe and secure environment for their workforce to line up, during morning traffic, Colster explained. "The entire Gate 9 expansion and movement project was truly the work of the entire Team Redstone community. Several different agencies and partners have helped us out with money."

Colster says when Gate 9 was built they made it so it could expand, and the time has come to add lanes 7 and 8 for incoming traffic. "Anytime we adjust any lane at any certain gate we can impact the traffic on the entire arsenal. So we ask motorists on Monday morning to take a look at their schedule."

At 8:30 a.m. Monday, lane 6 of Gate 9 will be closed, so drivers should pack some extra patience.

"At certain times of the day in order to make room for construction workers to go ahead and put those extra two lanes on," said Colster.

Construction is expected to be completed in the fall of this year.

Colster says the entire northern corridor of Redstone Arsenal is mostly under construction and more than likely this won't be the last time folks will see construction at Gate 9.