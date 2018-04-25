Dr. Carl Davis is making sweet music at Decatur High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala -- "Overall one of the most popular people on this campus. Just does a tremendous job for us," said Principal Dr. Johnny Berry of Dr. Carl Davis.

Dr. Carl Davis is the choral music director at Decatur High School.

Principal Berry credits Dr. Davis for this program's success.

"Our choral music department is one of our flagship programs," Berry said. "With Dr. Davis there are things that have been outstanding for years with him on our campus. So we are excited he gets this recognition."

Dr. Davis is scheduled to retire after this semester. When you think of that, rest and relaxation might come to mind. But not for Dr. Davis. After teaching, he plans to be a nurse.

"When my mother died of brain cancer in 2002, I saw a lot of nurses in and out of our house over about 18 months, that provided us some good emotional and physical support when we needed it. I knew when I retired, I'd like to do that for somebody, someday," Dr. Davis said.

After decades of teaching, Dr. Davis will continue to give back. Making music of a different sort, helping others and saving lives.