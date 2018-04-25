Democratic Attorney General candidates attend Huntsville forum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Both Democratic candidates for Attorney general were in the Rocket City on Wednesday. The Madison County Democratic women held a public forum on the AAMU campus.

Chris Christie and Joe Siegelman attended. The two answered a variety of questions from people in the audience about why they believe they should be Alabama's next Attorney General. The two Democratic candidates told voters their top priority was conquering public corruption. They say in the last few years Alabamians have been let down by public officials including previous Attorney Generals.

Neither is concerned about running as a Democrat, both say they wouldn't run as anything else.

"I think when people look at my qualifications, my background, they will understand that I'm more qualified. Alabama is last or almost last in every category that matters. And if we had a football team, we would get a new coach. We need new leadership in Alabama, especially on these issues and that's what I will provide," said Christie.

"The first thing we need is a change in mindset. We can't let a political agenda cloud the decisions that come out of the Attorney General's office. Every day we need to be thinking what can we do to serve the people of Alabama and make their lives better," explained Siegelman.

The primary is on June 5.