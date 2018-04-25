× Cherokee High School is having issues with excessive rainfall

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – The amount of rain the Shoals has seen since the first of the year is astonishing; more than 25-inches since January 1st.

For one high school in Colbert County, rainwater run-off is wreaking havoc inside their football stadium and they need help.

At first glance, the football field appears to be ready for their spring game at Cherokee High School. But take a closer look around the perimeter and things aren’t so good.

“Anything we try to do on it, it always adds more stress to what you are trying to get accomplished,” stated Cherokee High School Head Football Coach Lymos McDonald.

He has been dealing with water issues on the field for five years. Even after they unearthed the drains, water still covers the sidelines and won’t go away.

“You’re worried about how bad it is going to be; you’re worried about if a kid goes over and steps into it, then what kind of injury could result from it,” said McDonald.

Trying to keep the water off the field has fallen on the shoulders of Athletic Director Richard Rushing. He believes flooded underground springs are adding to their problems.

“We are trying to work around those and it just keeps pumping the water over there to the field and it is just not getting off like it should,” Rushing explained.

Rushing added even in the fall, more than 500 gallons of water had to be pumped off the sidelines in order to play a football game.

To help come up with a solution the U.S. Department of Agriculture is sending a group of engineers to evaluate the water problems.

Until then, there will continue to be soggy sidelines at Cherokee High School.