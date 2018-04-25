Be prepared for VBC’s metal detectors before graduation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE Ala. -- It's almost time for high school graduations, and the new metal detectors at the Von Braun Center will create some added delays. The new 12 metal detectors were used for the first time this past weekend at Monster Jam.

"Everything went really well," said Brooke Izzo, marketing and public relations manager for the Von Braun Center. "Of course, it's new, so there were a few hiccups."

She said the main problem is people showing up to events at the last minute.

"We really need the crowds to get here earlier," Izzo said. "We open the doors 90 minutes before the event."

She said the doors will open even earlier for upcoming high school graduations. Izzo added all those in attendance will have to go through the metal detectors, including students.

"We want to make sure that everyone that enters the facility has been scanned, is secure and that every patron in here is safe," Izzo said.

Prohibited items include aerosol cans, coolers, oversized bags, and backpacks. Izzo said so far they have mostly caught people with outside food and drinks, but they have caught weapons.

"It was mostly pocket knives that we found. You know we're in the South, a lot of people carry a pocket knife and that's understandable," said Izzo. "But we did have a lot of people try to bring some of those in."

She said that you should leave your weapons at home. The VBC also has armed security to keep patrons safe.

When you enter the VBC the metal detectors will be in front of each door. Before walking through the detectors, you will put your metal items in a bowl to the side.

"On the backside when you walk through if somethings detected it will show where on your body it's detecting it," Izzo said.

If you are attending an upcoming graduation or any event at the Von Braun Center, be sure to give yourself extra time and double check the list of prohibited items.

The metal detectors will be used at every Propst Arena event, including concerts and hockey games.