Antioch Waffle House to donate sales towards victim's families

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — According to Waffle House’s Twitter account, 100% of next month’s sales from the Antioch restaurant will be given to the victim’s families- both living and deceased. This act of kindness comes after a gunman walked into the business and opened fire – killing four and injuring others.

The official Twitter account for Waffle House retweeted Nashville journalist, Dan Kennedy, who reported it Wednesday Morning.