Antioch Waffle House to donate sales towards victim’s families

ANTIOCH, TN - APRIL 24: Memorial Crosses are Erected by Greg Zanis with Crosses for Losses as Community members create makeshift memorials for and stop by to pay respects to the victims of the Waffle House shooting on April 24, 2018 in Antioch, Tennessee where 4 were killed and two were wounded after a gunman entered on April 22. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — According to Waffle House’s Twitter account, 100% of next month’s sales from the Antioch restaurant will be given to the victim’s families- both living and deceased. This act of kindness comes after a gunman walked into the business and opened fire – killing four and injuring others.
The official Twitter account for Waffle House retweeted Nashville journalist, Dan Kennedy, who reported it Wednesday Morning.