A lot in the works as Guntersville prepares for Guntersville Lake HydroFest

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — One of Guntersville’s oldest and most popular tourism events returns to the lake this summer after decades with the Guntersville Lake HydroFest, and there’s a lot going on behind the scenes to prepare for it.

“We’re very excited,” Marshall County Convention and Visitors Bureau president Katy Norton said, “Of course every championship race with the H1 Unlimited hydroplanes has a name, and so we have named ours The Race for the Southern Cup.”

The biggest event in Marshall County this summer has an official race name – The Race for the Southern Cup! Don't miss out on the first points race to be held in Alabama since 1969! Get tickets here –> https://t.co/Ya3RKNQ7yr#GvilleHydro18#VisitNorthAL@H1Unlimited pic.twitter.com/JFdjbGMmfF — Guntersville Lake HydroFest (@GvilleHydroFest) April 18, 2018

Guntersville Lake HydroFest will be the biggest event in Marshall County this summer, with two classes of hydroplanes racing at speeds of 200 miles per hour as they compete in the first points race to be held in Alabama since 1969. “The entire hydroplane family is looking forward to Guntersville as our kick-off event in 2018,” said Charlie Grooms, Vice Chairman of H1 Unlimited, the national governing body for hydroplane racing. “The community has done an excellent job of getting things together for a fantastic racing weekend.”

There’s a lot to do before the races thunder into Marshall County. “A lot of activity going on behind the scenes as we prepare for this event,” Norton said, “We’re coordinating everything from cranes to food vendors, to making sure we take care of all of our sponsors, so a lot of that going on behind the scenes.”

Boat racing used to be held on the lake decades ago, so that makes this event even more special. “Alabama is celebrating its bicentennial and this was the first event that we held on our lake, and we are just really thrilled to be bringing it back during this summer’s celebration,” Norton said.

Guntersville joins other cities, like Detroit’s APBA Gold Cup and Tri-Cities HAPO Columbia Cup, in naming this celebrated event.

“The Guntersville Lake HydroFest features a new trophy soon to be coveted by all–The Southern Cup. The H1 Unlimited Hydroplanes will race for the Southern Cup at this extreme event on the South’s fastest water,” said Larue Kohl, 2018 Guntersville Lake HydroFest Chairman.

The event is slated for June 22 – 24. For more information on Guntersville Lake HydroFest, including tickets, click here.