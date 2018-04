× Work begins on railroad crossing at Moores Mill Road near Jordan Road, expect closures

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Work has officially begun on the railroad crossing on Moores Mill Road near Jordan Road.

Norfolk Southern is resurfacing and making improvements.

Drivers should expect Moores Mill Road to be closed for at least the next day.

Huntsville traffic alert! Work has begun at Moores Mill Rd near Jordan Rd at the RR crossing NorfolkSouthern is resurfacing the crossing the road is closed for the next day or so. @whnt pic.twitter.com/tfLIMR6jJ6 — Jeff Gray (@TrafficJeff) April 24, 2018