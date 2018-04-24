× WHNT News 19 obtains Councilman Will Culver’s police report

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – WHNT News 19 filed a records request, under Alabama Open Records Law § 36-12-40 et seq., for the arrest report of District 5 Councilman Will Culver. We received the report, though it does not include a narrative of the arrest, Culver’s blood alcohol level nor his speed at the time police pulled him over.

The report does confirm police pulled him over at 12:38 a.m. Sunday on Oakwood Avenue NW and Brandon Town Road NW. It also shows Culver was not armed at the time he was arrested.

Officers booked him into the Madison County Jail at 2:26 a.m. Sunday. He is charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI), Driving on the Wrong Side of the Road, Failure to Signal and Improper Lane Change. These are all misdemeanor charges.

Culver was elected to the Council in 2008.

Mark Russell, Council President, declined to comment Sunday afternoon.

The Huntsville Police Department has been slow in releasing details about the arrest, including Culver’s alleged blood-alcohol level, saying the evidence has yet to be presented in court.

The case is in the Huntsville Municipal court, where Culver used to work. The court`s judges are appointed by the city council.

Monday morning Culver`s attorney George Flowers asked the municipal judges to recuse themselves.

“Because Mr. Culver is a city councilman, here in the city of Huntsville, obviously the judges here aren`t going to be able to hear it. So, what will happen is the case will end up getting reset to some other judge,” Flowers said.

The City of Huntsville has declined comment, saying it`s treating the city councilman`s arrest like any other citizen`s, with the same presumption of innocence.

Culver`s attorney is hoping for the same thing.

“Really, our hope in this case is that Mr. Culver is treated like any other citizen of the city of Huntsville will be, and that he`s not treated any worse because he is a public figure,” Flowers said.