Smartphone app research reveals states with most aggressive drivers, gas guzzlers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A recent study by GasBuddy shows states with the most aggressive driving habits cost drivers an extra $477 per year in fuel consumption.

Luckily, Alabama does not make the top 10 list; however, our neighbor to the right – Georgia – falls at #3.

According to GasBuddy, several variables can be identified as aggressive driving: speeding, rapid acceleration and hard braking. The company has been conducting the research since December 2017 and hopes to teach drivers how they can be more careful financially and on the road.

“Our findings indicate that states with densely populated cities and high levels of congestion are where motorists are more inclined to drive aggressively,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “And with gas prices expected to continue to rise well into the summer months, simply being aware of how you drive can dramatically lower fuel costs, prevent damages to your vehicle, and make the roads safer for everyone.”

Here is the GasBuddy top 10 state list of most aggressive drivers:

California Connecticut Georgia Texas North Carolina New Jersey Delaware Florida Kentucky Arizona

The findings were compiled using data from GasBuddy’s Trips feature, according to GasBuddy.com