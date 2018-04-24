Restoring history – Crews work to restore historic Albertville Train Depot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. -- Crews are working to restore a staple in the city of Albertville to its former glory.

"The Albertville Train Depot was originally built in 1892, so if you do the simple math, it's 126 years old," said Albertville City Council member Ben McGowan.

That's about as old as the city itself.

"It was the only remaining building in downtown Albertville that remained fully intact after the 1908 cyclone, as they know them today, tornadoes," McGowan explained.

But, time did take a toll. "It's taken a pretty good beating, and we received a grant several months ago to restore it."

That's what crews are starting to do, uncovering bits of the past. "This is the original floor in the building," McGowan said, pointing. It took hours and a lot of hands to painstakingly uncover the old floor.

The goal is to bring the building back to the what it used to look like. "We take a lot of pride in this building and it is really the only last piece of history really remaining downtown," McGowan said.

On the agenda - foundation work, exterior work, replacing rotted wood, making it more ADA compliant. "There's a lot going on in Albertville right now, and a lot more to come," McGowan said.

The City Council plans to be able to allow the public to use the depot for events. It's used every year for Main Street Music Festival, Albertville's annual event that draws thousands of people from all over the area. The restoration should be done by the end of the year.