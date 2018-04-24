NFL Draft just the beginning for former Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - The 2018 NFL draft begins this Thursday. 32 teams, seven rounds, and hundreds of dreams coming true, but of course some will have to wait longer than others to have their name called. For a couple of former Alabama players the wait won't be long. That's especially true for defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick. As a junior Fitzpatrick won the Chuck Bednarick Award, that goes to the nations top defensive player, and he's widely projected to go in the top ten. Fitzpatrick will be in Dallas, and in the green room for the draft, but he says when he hears his name and goes up to shake the commissioner's hand, that's not the end of his journey. "It's still the beginning, so I'm gonna have to work a whole lot when I get there. That's it for real. I'm excited, it's definitely a blessing," Fitzpatrick said. "There's a lot of people that want to be in that situation, and I'me luck enough to be there, blessed enough to be there. It's truly an honor, and like I said, this is only the beginning. My dream wasn't just to make it to the NFL, it was to play in the league for a long time, and have a great career there, and set up opportunities for my family so."

The first round of the draft is Thursday at 7:00 pm. Rounds two and three will be Friday, with rounds four through seven on Saturday.