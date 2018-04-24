× Man arrested after Huntsville police say he stole, crashed SUV

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – One man is in jail after stealing an SUV early this morning.

The Jeep Cherokee was taken from the Galaxy Way of Huntsville Apartments off of Wynn drive just before 1:30 this morning.

Minutes later, police reported the vehicle stolen and an officer spotted the stolen SUV on Mastin Lake Road near Pulaski Pike.

As the officer tried to get behind the vehicle, the driver turned sharply on Porter Drive, jumped out while the SUV was still moving and ran away.

The SUV went through two fences behind the Academy of Arts and Foreign Language school.

The man who police believe stole the Jeep and was arrested.

Police say this is the fifth stolen vehicle this officer has recovered just this year.

This story hits close to home, because the vehicle belonged to one of our own employees who was about to head into work.

He was thankful, yet embarrassed, for making the mistake of leaving his vehicle running and going back inside apartment.