Florence Middle School construction progressing despite weather issues

FLORENCE, Ala. – Ten months ago, construction began on a new multi-million-dollar middle school in the city of Florence.

On Tuesday, clouds loomed over the construction site of Florence Middle School. They’re indicative of what Mother Nature has hit the project with over the last several months.

“We had a really bad January where we had that one week that it snowed and then it turned into ice,” stated Assistant Superintendent Connie Wallace of Florence City Schools.

Since January, the Shoals has seen more than two feet of precipitation and let’s not forget some frigid temperatures. Those elements have hampered construction.

Wallace said Craig Construction, the contractor over the project, is trying to make up for lost time.

“They’re working dual crews just to ensure that they can try to get us in as quickly as possible.”

As the buildings get closed in, the weather won’t have as much of an impact on finishing. They just need some more dry days to get there.

“You can see up the hill just to observe how great it’s looking and how much progress they are making,” Wallace said.

Wallace won’t give a firm date for the completion. She simply says she can’t control that, but they are hoping for the first of 2019.

The Florence Middle School campus will be the home to seventh and eighth-grade students and is projected to cost just over $36-million.