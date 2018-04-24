× Candidate opts out of Democratic gubernatorial debate

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — According to our media partners at AL.com, one candidate seeking the Democratic primary ticket for Alabama will not attend the debate in Birmingham Tuesday night

Reckon by AL.com says Anthony White told them he will not be present for the event at The Lyric Theatre. No reason was given.

The entire debate will air on WHNT-2 and will stream live on WHNT.com, the WHNT News 19 app, and the WHNT Facebook Page.