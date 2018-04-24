× Arson investigation underway in Limestone County, one man arrested

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Crews from Ardmore Fire and Rescue were at the scene of a fire Tuesday afternoon on Mooresville Road just south of Lily Springs Road. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they have made an arrest in connection to the investigation.

34-year-old Justin DeWayne Lewter has been charged with Public Intoxication and Possession of Marijuana. Investigators believe Lewter set his own residence on fire.

More charges against Lewter could be pending as the investigation is ongoing.