Wind, Rain, & Power Outages Overnight

It was an active Sunday and Sunday night in the Tennessee Valley. Though there were no official severe thunderstorm or tornado warnings for our viewing audience, the wind and rain left a mark. Huntsville International Airport had a peak wind gust over 49 mph where Northwest Alabama Regional Airport in Muscle Shoals had a gust to 40 mph.

Those winds knocked down trees and power lines across many parts of the Tennessee Valley on Sunday night. Here are a few viewer photos.

The rain was around problem. The rain picked up on Sunday afternoon and it seemed like it wouldn’t stop. Huntsville International had almost 2″ as of midnight with more after that. Several viewers chimed in with high totals on Monday morning:

Marion Zuege: 3.81″ near Rogersville

Jimmy Cross: 1.95″ – Trinity

David Stanford: 1.70″ – Posey Mill (Franklin County)

This photo came in from Karen Shears in Falkville. Definitely a lot of rain!

Look for rain chances to stay with us this week with a large upper level system stalled across the southeast. This translates to cloud cover and light rain through Friday. Hopefully by the weekend, it clears out and warms up! Click here for more details on the extended forecast!