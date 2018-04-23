× State offices close for Confederate Memorial Day, April 23

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — State offices will close on Monday in observance of the statutory holiday that commemorates the Confederate soldiers who fought in the Civil War.

Our media partners at AL.com have comprised a list of which buildings are open and closed:

Alabama state offices – closed

Alabama state courts – closed

Driver’s license offices/license commissioner offices – closed

Car tag offices – closed

Schools – open

U.S. Post Office – normal operations

Banks – open

City and county offices – Most are open. Check ahead before you go.

Municipal courts –Most are open. Check ahead before you go.

According to alabama.gov, the holiday falls on the fourth Monday in April every year.