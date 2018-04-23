State offices close for Confederate Memorial Day, April 23
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — State offices will close on Monday in observance of the statutory holiday that commemorates the Confederate soldiers who fought in the Civil War.
Our media partners at AL.com have comprised a list of which buildings are open and closed:
Alabama state offices – closed
Alabama state courts – closed
Driver’s license offices/license commissioner offices – closed
Car tag offices – closed
Schools – open
U.S. Post Office – normal operations
Banks – open
City and county offices – Most are open. Check ahead before you go.
Municipal courts –Most are open. Check ahead before you go.
According to alabama.gov, the holiday falls on the fourth Monday in April every year.