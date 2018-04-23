Overnight weather downs trees and utility poles in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Crews in Huntsville worked overnight Sunday into Monday to deal with downed trees and power lines as a result of strong winds.

Just after 11:00 p.m., crews were called to Blue Spring Road North of Mastin Lake Road, after the top half of a power pole snapped off. Huntsville Police blocked off Blue Spring until utility workers could repair the pole.

Crews also responded to Pansy Street, just south of Bob Wallace Avenue to clear a large tree branch blocking the road.

Huntsville Police have shut down Drake Avenue at Chasewood Drive to replace a downed utility pole. They expect work to last through the morning rush hour.

Some Huntsville Utility customers lost power as a result of the overnight weather. Huntsville Utilities appreciates the patience of the community, as crews work to restore power.

At least 2,000 customers lost power.

If you see a downed power line, do not approach it, and contact Huntsville Police.