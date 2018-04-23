× Madison City Council renews Three Springs business license with security requirements

MADISON, Ala. – The Madison City Council renewed the business license of a controversial facility in Madison Monday evening at a late meeting.

Three Springs (Sequel TSI Madison) is a treatment facility for at-risk Alabama youth. The community has been on edge since two residents escaped last year and are accused of murdering a Georgia man at a Madison Publix site.

Now, the Madison City Council decided what to do about Three Springs’ (Sequel’s) business license. They will renew it, but will require that the facility do a safety audit and return the results within 90 days. They decided to place security conditions on the license instead of renewing it without the added requirement. The council vote was 4-3, with Maura Wroblewski, Greg Shaw, and John Seifert voting against.

The council met behind closed doors following a lengthy public hearing about the facility.

At the at-times tense public hearing, many people came forward to voice their opinions about what’s been going on at Three Springs.

This man lives near three springs. Says they seemed like good neighbors but it didn’t occur to him to look into them before the August 2017 murder. Says the escapes that year bother him and represent a systemic security problem there @whnt pic.twitter.com/FGk92PTN42 — Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) April 24, 2018

The facility has ramped up its security, changed procedures, added cameras, and taken other steps since the August 2017 incident in order to make needed changes.

But this decision is a somewhat unprecedented situation in Madison. The council had to consider public safety and citizen outcry while weighing that with what the facility does: caring for youth who have no other place to go.

Madison county commissioner Steve Haraway is here to speak now @whnt pic.twitter.com/GbEGgsea7y — Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) April 24, 2018

“They need to move out of the city,” said Madison County Commissioner Steve Haraway. “It’s time for them to move on. It’s time for them to go somewhere else.”

Chief says he believes the facility at this moment is as safe as can be but it needs to be constantly monitored to keep it that way @whnt pic.twitter.com/WwO7be2Wwl — Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) April 24, 2018

Citizens who spoke out Monday night had mixed opinions. “This is not just a public relations crisis,” said one citizen. “This is an existential crisis for them. They have irretrievably lost the trust of the community.”

This man says it’s a loss to the community not to have a place like Sequel to help the area youth who need a last stop or last resort kind of place. Says it can’t be an “us and them” mentality in Madison. @whnt pic.twitter.com/2Jk5ZVf2gG — Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) April 24, 2018

Another resident believed the facility should remain. “Please don’t take this away from our community. Our kids need a place to go when they’ve reached this place in their life. And it would be a loss for us not to have it.”