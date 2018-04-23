× How to watch the 2018 Democratic gubernatorial debate

Alabama voters go to the polls in June to narrow down the field for governor. Many want to know what the candidates have to say in order to make an informed choice.

WHNT News 19 is partnering with AL.com and ABC 33/40 in Birmingham to bring you the Democratic gubernatorial debate on April 24.

The debate will be happening at the Lyric Theatre in Birmingham from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The entire debate will air on WHNT-2 and will stream live on WHNT.com, the WHNT News 19 app, and the WHNT Facebook Page.