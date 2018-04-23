× Boaz Police officers are offering to train groups in run, hide, fight

BOAZ, Ala. — Boaz Police officers are offering to train the public on a method that can save lives during an active shooter situation.

“Your first option is to run,” Chief Josh Gaskin said, “Your second option would be to hide, and then there are those times where we always tell people as a last resort that you may actually have to fight.”

Run, hide, fight. Gaskin says those actions can be vital in an active shooter situation. “A split-second decision could save your life or someone else’s life,” he said. “It’s just something where instead of freezing up if you can think back to run, hide, fight, you can pick which one of those best fits your circumstances at that point in time.”

Run, hide, fight is something Boaz Police officers teach throughout the community, and one thing officers don’t want people to think is that an active shooter situation can’t happen to them. “Just really getting people thinking,” Gaskin said, “That way when something happens they don’t freeze up. That’s the worst thing you can do is not do anything.”

“It doesn’t matter where you’re at. Anything can happen at any point in time,” he added.

The officers can’t run through every scenario but they, and remembering run, hide, fight can get you prepared for it. If you’re interested in having an officer train your church group, organization, or business, you can call the Boaz Police Department at (256) 593-6812.