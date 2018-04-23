Authorities issue Emergency Missing Child Alert in search for 5-year-old Sylacauga boy

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert in the search for 5-year-old Malachi Silva Quintanilla.

Our news partners at AL.com report that Malachi was taken from a bus stop near his apartment complex by a woman driving a grey car. Police say his custodial parents believe that the kidnapping may have been orchestrated to take Malachi to his biological father in New Orleans.

Malachi is described as being 4’3″ tall, weighing approximately 50 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white and navy striped Polo shirt, and black shoes around 3:45 P.M. on Monday.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Malachi Quintanilla, please contact the Sylacauga Police Department at (256) 401-2455 or call your local law enforcement agency.