Authorities capture man who police believe killed 4 at Nashville Waffle House

Nashville, Tenn. — The hunt is over for a man who police say murdered four people at a Waffle House in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Travis Reinking is in custody. He was captured on April 23.

UPDATE: Per @MNPDNashville, wanted Top 10 fugitive Travis Reinking is in custody. Thank you for helping to spread the word! pic.twitter.com/yt14w70NFq — TBI (@TBInvestigation) April 23, 2018