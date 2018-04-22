Wind Advisory Issued for Sunday Afternoon and Evening

Along with scattered showers Sunday afternoon the Tennessee Valley will also experience sustained southeasterly winds of 20-25 miles per hour with gusts as high as 30 to 35 mph. For this reason the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Sunday afternoon and evening. The wind plus steady rain will make for tough driving conditions, so take your time and stay safe today!

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Huntsville AL

443 AM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018

…A Wind Advisory is in effect for Southern Middle Tennessee and

portions of North Central and Northeast Alabama…

.A developing storm system out of the southern Plains states will

track eastward later today and move into the region by tonight.

Wind speeds ahead of the approaching system are expected to

increase into the 20 to 25 MPH range, with gusts up to 35 to 40

MPH, especially in the higher elevations. Wind speeds should then

begin to gradually diminish during the early morning hours Monday,

as the storm system begins to weaken and lift northeastward away

from the area.

ALZ006>010-016-TNZ076-096-097-222200-

/O.NEW.KHUN.WI.Y.0003.180422T2100Z-180423T0600Z/

Madison-Morgan-Marshall-Jackson-DeKalb-Cullman-Moore-Lincoln-

Franklin TN-

Including the cities of Huntsville, Decatur, Albertville, Boaz,

Guntersville, Arab, Scottsboro, Fort Payne, Rainsville, Cullman,

Lynchburg, Fayetteville, Winchester, Sewanee, Decherd,

Estill Springs, and Cowan

443 AM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM CDT

MONDAY…

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Wind

Advisory, which is in effect from 4 PM CDT this afternoon to 1 AM

CDT Monday.

* TIMING AND AREAS AFFECTED…Valid from 4 PM this afternoon

through 1 AM early Monday morning and includes the following

counties: in southern middle Tennessee Moore, Lincoln and

Franklin and in north central and northeast Alabama: Madison,

Morgan, Marshall, Jackson, DeKalb and Cullman.

* WINDS…Southeast winds around 20 to 25 MPH with gusts near 35

to 40 MPH. Wind speeds may be slightly higher in the higher

elevations of southern middle Tennessee and northeast Alabama.

* IMPACTS…Loose outdoor items will be vulnerable to the higher

winds. Driving may also become hazardous, especially with high

profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of at least

25 mph, or gusts of at least 35 mph, are expected across the

affected area. Winds this strong can make driving difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. In

addition, ensure all loose outdoor objects remain secure,

including patio furniture and trash cans.