Wind Advisory Issued for Sunday Afternoon and Evening

Along with scattered showers Sunday afternoon the Tennessee Valley will also experience sustained southeasterly winds of 20-25 miles per hour with gusts as high as 30 to 35 mph. For this reason the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Sunday afternoon and evening. The wind plus steady rain will make for tough driving conditions, so take your time and stay safe today!
URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Huntsville AL
443 AM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018
…A Wind Advisory is in effect for Southern Middle Tennessee and
portions of North Central and Northeast Alabama…
.A developing storm system out of the southern Plains states will
track eastward later today and move into the region by tonight.
Wind speeds ahead of the approaching system are expected to
increase into the 20 to 25 MPH range, with gusts up to 35 to 40
MPH, especially in the higher elevations. Wind speeds should then
begin to gradually diminish during the early morning hours Monday,
as the storm system begins to weaken and lift northeastward away
from the area.
Madison-Morgan-Marshall-Jackson-DeKalb-Cullman-Moore-Lincoln-
Franklin TN-
Including the cities of Huntsville, Decatur, Albertville, Boaz,
Guntersville, Arab, Scottsboro, Fort Payne, Rainsville, Cullman,
Lynchburg, Fayetteville, Winchester, Sewanee, Decherd,
Estill Springs, and Cowan
443 AM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM CDT
MONDAY…
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Wind
Advisory, which is in effect from 4 PM CDT this afternoon to 1 AM
CDT Monday.
* TIMING AND AREAS AFFECTED…Valid from 4 PM this afternoon
through 1 AM early Monday morning and includes the following
counties: in southern middle Tennessee Moore, Lincoln and
Franklin and in north central and northeast Alabama: Madison,
Morgan, Marshall, Jackson, DeKalb and Cullman.
* WINDS…Southeast winds around 20 to 25 MPH with gusts near 35
to 40 MPH. Wind speeds may be slightly higher in the higher
elevations of southern middle Tennessee and northeast Alabama.
* IMPACTS…Loose outdoor items will be vulnerable to the higher
winds. Driving may also become hazardous, especially with high
profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of at least
25 mph, or gusts of at least 35 mph, are expected across the
affected area. Winds this strong can make driving difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. In
addition, ensure all loose outdoor objects remain secure,
including patio furniture and trash cans.