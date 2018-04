× Tornado damages Fort Rucker

FORT RUCKER, Ala. – Fort Rucker sustained tornado damage on Sunday afternoon, according to officials.

The installation tweeted that it happened around 1:40 PM Sunday.

No one was injured, but the installation closed until roads are deemed safe again. Officials advised people to remain in their quarters and off the roads.

Fort Rucker sustained tornado damage today at approx. 1:40 p.m. No injuries have been reported. People should remain in quarters and off roads. The installation is closed and will reopen once is the roads are determined to be safe. — USAACE/Fort Rucker (@Ft_Rucker) April 22, 2018

The Dale County EMA Director posted photos on Facebook.

Photos reveal damage to a fence and tree limbs down.