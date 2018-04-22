Praying with the President: former Alabama football player recalls viral moment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE Ala. -- Former Alabama football punter, JK Scott, recently made headlines for praying over President Trump during his trip to the White House. WHNT News 19 caught up with him during a trip to Huntsville Sunday, where he recalled his experience in Washington.

"I didn't feel nervous at all when I went up to him," Scott said of the president.

Scott said in that moment he didn't see the Commander in Chief; he saw President Donald Trump like anyone else. Someone who needs love.

"I mean it's weird. I saw him like a little boy," Scott said. "You know, and he's the president of the United States and I saw a boy in him."

The Crimson Tide was visiting the White House to celebrate their 2017 national championship win. After the ceremony, on the South Lawn, Scott asked the president if he could pray with him. He said that moment was also special because he got to share it with his teammates.

"Not only did it give the President a chance to be prayed over, but also our team was able to pray together," Scott said. "And that was a good experience for a lot of those guys, and actually kind of opened some of their eyes to what's important."

Scott spoke at two services at Whitesburg Baptist Church, to share his experiences and message with the congregation.

"What I learned from it is, is no matter if you're praying for President Trump, or if you go up to the random guy on the street and talk to him about Jesus and encourage them, it's all the same in the Lord's eyes," Scott said.