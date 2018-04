× Police: Man injured at the Guntersville Dam

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Guntersville rescue teams responded to an incident on the Guntersville Dam Sunday evening.

According to Police Chief Jim Peterson, someone reported that a man who was on a barge in the area needed help, and that he suffered from an injured leg.

Crews are working in the area to try and rescue the man.

WHNT News 19 is following this developing story. Refresh this page for additional details.