Local parents hold public forum to voice school safety concerns

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - School safety continues to be a major concern for many across the country. Parents in Huntsville are pressing the issue, hoping to find some solutions.

"I think that the Huntsville City School system should be open minded so that we get not only citizen's inputs, but parent's inputs and student's inputs," said Mark Binner, organizer of the event.

Binner collaborated with the Christian Citizens Task Force to hold a meeting where community members could put any concerns about school safety on the table.

"That's the way you're always going to get the best solutions is getting all parties, all stakeholders who are involved, hearing what they have to say," said Binner.

The forum was an opportunity for community members to offer up their school safety solutions, but unfortunately, only 14 people were in attendance.

"A lot of people have opinions and they need to voice them in a place where they can be heard and not just in their small groups," said Toni Wright, a concerned parent.

Despite the small turnout, organizers say the meeting was productive. They took notes from the four people who spoke.

"We'll go ahead and collect that feedback, put it into a final report," said Binner.

They plan to present this feedback to the Huntsville Board of Education. Organizers also hope to host more forums.