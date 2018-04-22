Huntsville city councilman arrested and charged with DUI

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Council Member, Will Culver, was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) Sunday morning according to jail records. Culver represents the 5th district which is the furthest west district according to the Huntsville City Council website.

Records show that 57-year-old Culver was booked into the Madison County Jail at 2:26 a.m. and is also charged with Driving on the Wrong Side of the Road, Failure to Signal and Improper Lane Change. Bond has not yet been set.

Culver was elected to the Council in 2008.