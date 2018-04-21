Taulia Tagovailoa, brother of Tua, commits to Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AL.com)Taulia Tagovailoa, the brother of Tua Tagovailoa, committed to Alabama in front of family and friends on Saturday.

The four-star quarterback prospect and member of the 2019 recruiting class announced the decision just before Alabama’s A-Day spring game, alongside his coach Mark Freeman.

Tagovailoa, a 5-foot-11, 203-pound pro-style passer who plays at Thompson High School in Alabaster, had 13 offers, according to 247Sports. Among the schools that tendered him a scholarship were Tennessee, Florida, Michigan, Nebraska and Lane Kiffin’s Florida Atlantic program.

