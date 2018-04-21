Take a seat and enjoy a brunch with women in the Rocket City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Eat, listen and interact with women in the Rocket City during the 2nd annual Boss Babes Brunch Tour at DesignLab.

A networking and empowerment event, for professional women of all backgrounds and levels of experience, the tour will feature a keynote speaker, local vendors, a panel of entrepreneurs, a chance to introduce yourself and brand, and of course - food.

Jessica Alexander developed this program as a part of her Operation Evolve platform, which strives to help women and girls develop themselves personally and professionally. It is in its second year now, and she plans to take this tour nationwide.

People can purchase tickets by going to Eventbrite.