× March for our Lives rally draws hundreds to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.– It was a sunny day in the park Saturday with a somber tone. Parents and kids gathered at Big Spring Park to talk about gun violence.

“I’m a member nobody wants to be a part of. And that’s a homicide survivor’s group,” Keith Lowhorne said. His son was murdered in 2010.

Homemade signs and hopeful faces dotted the crowd at Big Spring Park.

“There’s no point getting an education if you’re afraid for your life every day,” March for our Lives organizer Love Lundy said.

In what’s become a nationwide rallying cry for tougher gun laws, around 300 people showed up for Huntsville’s March for our Lives.

“We love our kids and lawmakers need to care about our kids,” Lundy said.

The often heated topic brought many to the park along with a few from the other side of the aisle.

“That they are standing up, that they know they can stand up, that’s what our country needs,” UAH student Tucker Beckett said.

“Even more so because my school started this movement and those students back home are the reason we’re all here,” Kathy Deganis said. Deganis is one of the first graduates of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Still, what often becomes a partisan shouting match, kids and parents say from arming teachers to better security, there are no easy answers here.

“I think that’s something as a mom, we should all work together to make those decisions together in a bipartisan way,” Deganis said.

“People that need help rather than their rights stripped away. And that should be the issue, not the guns,” Beckett said.

With less than a month of class left, these kids say they’re loaded with renewed political enthusiasm.

Huntsville’s March for our Lives GoFundMe page set out to raise $3,000 to pay for today’s rally. And as of the weekend, they’re within 300 dollars of reaching that goal.