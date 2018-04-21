Jalen Hurts held out of endzone in Alabama’s A-day game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (Al.com)- Jogging to the sideline, the expression on Jalen Hurts' face didn't change. He'd just thrown an interception on his 37th and final throw of Alabama's A-Day Game.

Still calm. No hint of distress.

A few moments later, new quarterbacks coach Dan Enos walked over to the third-year quarterback during the awards ceremony. His team lost 24-12 on a nice spring afternoon that won't be remembered for offense. It looked like the assistant was coaching Hurts through his only interception on a 19-for-37 day that included 195 yards but no touchdowns.

