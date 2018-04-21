Huntsville Islamic Center invites the community to their ‘Meet Your Muslim Neighbor’ event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Islamic Center invited everyone that wanted to learn about their religion to their place of worship Saturday.

"What we're doing is trying to open our doors for people to come and ask us questions and to be knowledgeable about Islam," said Reema Matar, coordinator for the Meet Your Muslim Neighbor event.

Those at the center felt the event was necessary in this day and age.

"In the current society today, a lot of people that are answering questions about Islam are not actually Muslim," said Reema.

She said many judge their religion based on stereotypes.

"All they see are the people that are very radical and I don't consider them Muslims."

The event served as an opportunity for them to teach the local community about their culture through educational booths.

"There's one that is just the basics of Islam that you can learn. There's one about Muslim women in Islam and why we wear the hijab," said Sarah Matar, another coordinator of the event.

The group also provided several different food items and other fun activities.

"It's called Meet Your Muslim Neighbor because we are neighbors. Christianity, Muslims and Jews. We're all neighbors and we're all friends and that's the point of it," said Matar.

More than 200 people visited the event.