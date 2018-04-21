Get Ready For More Soggy And Cool Days Ahead

Soak up the sun while it’s out, because Saturday will be the nicest day of the weekend, and possibly of the next week too. A slow moving storm system will pull a steady flow of moisture into Alabama as it approaches on Sunday. Scattered showers will begin to move in Sunday morning, then we’ll get periods of heavy rain throughout Sunday and Monday. The heaviest rainfall comes Sunday evening through early Monday morning, and in all, we could see a few spots getting more than 1” to 2” of total rainfall by midday Monday.

That’s not the end of the rain though. Rain chances stay elevated through the middle of next week too. The slow moving storm system that approaches on Sunday will move through on Monday, but is broad enough to keep rain over the Tennessee Valley through Tuesday and Wednesday too. The rain we see Tuesday and Wednesday will be lighter and spottier than what we expect Sunday and Monday.

Rain will begin to taper off Wednesday, then Thursday looks like a mainly dry day. Unfortunately we won’t see a long stretch of dry weather; our next cold front swings in by Friday. That means even more rain is possible on Friday, but how much of that lingers into next weekend is still to be determined.

You can keep up with the forecast and the pesky rain this week with Live Alert 19 and our interactive radar!