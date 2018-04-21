× Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II celebrates 92nd birthday

LONDON (CNN) — Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest reigning monarch, celebrated her 92nd birthday on Saturday.

To mark the occasion, the Royal Family Twitter account released archive photos of a young Queen Elizabeth and paid tribute to her lifelong dedication to public service.

The Queen and other members of the royal family will attend a star-studded concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Saturday night, according to the official royal Twitter account.

On her 21st birthday, The Queen made a speech dedicating her life to service and to this day continues to carry out Royal Duties, from visits to charities & schools, to hosting Heads of State & leading the nation’s celebratory events.#QueensBirthday #HappyBirthdayHerMajesty pic.twitter.com/mHERAPCREf — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 21, 2018

The event, featuring performances from Sting, Shaggy and Kylie Minogue, will be broadcast live on BBC TV and radio.

The Queen welcomed Commonwealth leaders to Britain this week for a summit at which it was confirmed that her son, Prince Charles, would be the organization’s next leader.

On Sunday, she will start the London Marathon remotely from a special podium in the grounds of Windsor Castle. It will be 110 years after the 1908 Olympic Marathon was started at Windsor Castle by the then Princess Mary, grandmother to the Queen.

Next month, her grandson, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle will wed at Windsor Castle.

The Queen also has an official birthday in June each year, celebrated with the traditional Trooping the Colour, a spectacular military parade.