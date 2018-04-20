× River and Brews concert series returns to Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – If you love a cold brew and good music, the River and Brews concert series is a must-do event.

The bands will be jamming on April 27-28 at Civitan Park in Guntersville and the vendors will be serving up both domestic and craft beer.

Food trucks including On Thin Shaved Ice, Manic Organic, Beast Mode, and I Love Bacon will be serving food on site.

Tickets cost $25 for Friday and $30 for Saturday, but you can save $5 by using the coupon code party. Kids 10 and under get in for free, tickets for 11 to 15-year-olds cost $10. The gates open at 5 p.m. and the music begins at 6 p.m. on Friday. Saturday the show starts at 5 p.m. with gates opening at 4:30 p.m.

Band List

Friday

Runaway June

The Steel Wools

Brandon Elder

Saturday