Police: Son admits to setting fire, comes back to watch

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — According to a Morgan County Investigator, Nicholas Clay Laymon confessed to setting his bedroom on fire that led to his mother’s death and two others hospitalized.

Authorities say the 16-year-old later admitted to starting the fire and leaving the residence, during an interrogation. Nicholas told officers he later returned to the burning home, however, he did not call 911 or make an effort to notify others.

Police later found Nicholas in Somerville, asleep in the family’s van.

He was booked into Morgan County Jail with a bond set at $500,000.