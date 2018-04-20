One man is in serious condition after being shot in the back in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – One man is recovering in Huntsville Hospital this morning after being shot in the back.
Around 10:00 p.m. Thursday, Huntsville police and emergency crews responded to a shooting call in the 6000 block of Banks Street just south of Stringfield Road.
When they arrived, they found a man in his 20’s who had been shot once outside the home.
He was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
As of this morning, police say no arrests have been made.
If you know anything about the shooting, you are asked to call Huntsville police.
34.776658 -86.642627