× One man is in serious condition after being shot in the back in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – One man is recovering in Huntsville Hospital this morning after being shot in the back.

Around 10:00 p.m. Thursday, Huntsville police and emergency crews responded to a shooting call in the 6000 block of Banks Street just south of Stringfield Road.

When they arrived, they found a man in his 20’s who had been shot once outside the home.

He was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

As of this morning, police say no arrests have been made.

If you know anything about the shooting, you are asked to call Huntsville police.