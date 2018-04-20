North Alabama students participate in National Student Walkout

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — All across the country, students are taking part in a second National School Walk Out to protest gun violence and demand gun law reform.

Only two Huntsville City Schools – Lee High School and New Century Technology – participated in the North Alabama area. According to nationalschoolwalkoutday.net, more than 2,600 schools – one in each state – have planned a walkout.

On March 14, a month after Nikolas Cruz opened fired at a Parkland school, students came together across the nation for the first National School Walk Out to commemorate the fallen victims.

The non-violent protest falls on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School massacre where two students viciously murdered 13 people – one teacher and twelve students.