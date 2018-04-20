It may finally be time to plant your tomatoes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Easter has passed, tax day is behind us, and we may finally have some warmer weather ahead, which means it's time to plant your summer garden. No summer garden is complete without tomatoes, so whether you like red, pink, yellow, purple, white, beefsteaks, slicers, cherries, or grapes, here are some tips on getting your tomato garden started.

1. Pick a sunny location. Most tomatoes will thrive when temperatures are warm.

2. Make sure your soil is rich in organic materials; composted manure, pete moss, and worm castings are good amendments.

3. Tomatoes may need extra calcium to make healthy fruit, so choose a garden fertilizer that's blended with extra calcium.

4. There are two classifications of tomato plants: determinate and indeterminate. Determinate varieties stop growing once their flower buds are formed, and will work well in small planters or pots with their more compact size. Indeterminate varieties continue to grow and produce all season. These will grow quite tall and need to be staked.

5. Tomatoes have a pubescent stem that can send out roots when touching soil, so when you plant, either plant it deep in the soil, or lay it down in a small trench. This will help encourage more roots along the stem for the tomato plant to become established.

Whether you're planting in your garden or in pots, tomatoes can be for anyone and are a great addition to any summer garden. Now you just have to choose your favorite variety!

Have a gardening question? Use the form below to ask the folks at Bennett Nurseries. We may feature this in an upcoming Garden Tips segment!