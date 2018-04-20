Huntsville City Schools Superintendent intends to take new position in Gulf Shores

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Matt Akin says he plans on leaving the district to take a new Superintendent position at Gulf Shores City Schools.

Akin has been with Huntsville City Schools for just over a year. He tells WHNT this wasn't a move he planned for, but rather a once in a lifetime opportunity he couldn't pass up.

Gulf Shores City School District recently broke away from the Baldwin County School District. If Akin accepts the job, he will be the school system's first superintendent.

"It's really powerful for me. I'm all about kids and making a difference. To be able to think 10 years from now I'll be able to look back and think 'I helped start this.' That certainly had an impact,'" explained Akin.

The Superintendent says he's excited about the future. He feels like he can really make a difference in Gulf Shores. Akin wants the Huntsville community to know he is sorry if they feel abandoned. He tells WHNT this was a personal and professional decision. Akin wants the public to know they are in good hands when he leaves.

"I've given it all I have. It's much bigger than Matt Akin. The public needs to know that there's a team in place. There are 1,500 committed teachers. Some principals are working really hard every day. The staff here is working every day with principals and teachers to make it better," said Akin.

Akin is still in contract negotiations. He was one of 27 candidates who applied for the job and the only one the Gulf Shores City School Board interviewed publicly.