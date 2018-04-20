Havoc advance to SPHL President’s Cup finals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MACON, Ga.- Several times this season, the Huntsville Havoc have had to battle back from behind to come away with a win. That experience paid off on Friday night as the Havoc knocked off the Macon Mayhem 3-2 in overtime to advance to the SPHL President's Cup finals.

After dropping game one of the series at home, the Havoc had to win two straight on the road in order to stay alive. Thursday night, the Havoc exploded offensively and evened up the series with an 8-2 win but on Friday night, goals were harder to come by. The Havoc trailed 2-1 late in the third until Nolan Kaiser found the back of the net with 1:03 left in regulation. Then in OT, Peter Sikalis fired from the point to seal the win and send the Havoc to the championship.

Huntsville will face the top-seeded Peoria Rivermen for the Cup. The Havoc are looking for their first title since 2010.