Former Lawrence Co. Sheriff's Office Chief of Staff arrested again on domestic violence charge

DECATUR, Ala. – Former Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Staff Timothy McWhorter was arrested, a few months after facing charges in a similar incident.

The Decatur Police Department confirms an incident on April 8. McWhorter was charged with Domestic Violence–harassment. He turned himself in this week.

According to the police report, the victim told an officer that McWhorter had been drinking all day and they had been arguing. The victim said McWhorter poured beer on her and crushed a beer can on her head. The police report details a statement from the victim that said McWhorter allegedly threatened to kill her during a struggle. McWhorter is accused of pulling out a handgun and pointing it at himself, then trying to hand the gun to the victim so she would kill him.

McWhorter was arrested in February 2018 for a similar incident that was reported in December 2017. In February the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said that McWhorter was no longer an employee.