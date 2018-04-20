Cullman County Hailstone sets four extreme climate records in Alabama, per NOAA
NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) released Friday additional information regarding the hailstone that fell in Cullman County on March 19, 2018.
According to the NCEI as well as the State Climate Extremes Committee, the Walter, Alabama hailstone set the following state climate records:
- Weight: 9.8 ounces (over half a pound)
- Diameter: 5.38 inches (over 5 inches wide from end to end)
- Circumference: 13.75 inches (measuring around the hailstone, it is over a foot in length)
- Volume: 19.80 cubic inches (approximately eleven 1-ounce ice cubes)
Additional State Climatological Records
While we’re on the topic of state climate records, the NCEI lists the following for Alabama:
- Hottest daytime temperature: 112°F in Centreville (Bibb County) on September 6, 1925
- Coldest nighttime temperature: -27°F in New Market (Madison County) on January 30, 1966
- Greatest 24-hour precipitation: 32.52 inches on Dauphin Island (Mobile County) on July 19-20, 1997
- Greatest 24-hour snowfall: 20 inches in Walnut Grove (Etowah County) on March 13, 1993 (this occurred during the Storm of the Century/Blizzard of 1993)
- Greatest Snow Depth: 22 inches in Reform (Pickens County) on January 24, 1940