Cullman County Hailstone sets four extreme climate records in Alabama, per NOAA

NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) released Friday additional information regarding the hailstone that fell in Cullman County on March 19, 2018.

According to the NCEI as well as the State Climate Extremes Committee, the Walter, Alabama hailstone set the following state climate records:

Weight: 9.8 ounces (over half a pound)

Diameter: 5.38 inches (over 5 inches wide from end to end)

Circumference: 13.75 inches (measuring around the hailstone, it is over a foot in length)

Volume: 19.80 cubic inches (approximately eleven 1-ounce ice cubes)

Additional State Climatological Records

While we’re on the topic of state climate records, the NCEI lists the following for Alabama: